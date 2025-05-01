Gemini: Even though you're in good spirits, you'll miss someone who isn't with you today. Those who used to spend money carelessly will realise how tough it is to earn and save, especially when an unexpected expense arises during a tight financial phase. Your charm and communication skills will win you rewards. You’ll feel the presence of true, pure love around you. A major work-related decision may come up—act quickly and wisely to stay ahead. Listening to suggestions from your juniors might also prove helpful. You’ll have some free time today to enjoy your hobbies and connect with others. A heartfelt and romantic conversation with your spouse will deepen your bond. Remedy: For better financial stability, wrap seven black grams, seven black pepper seeds, and a piece of raw coal in dark blue cloth and bury it in a quiet, isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.