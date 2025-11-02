Gemini: Expect a cheerful demeanor, making strangers seem familiar. Resist the urge to indulge in excessive entertainment. Use your time wisely as household tasks may demand your attention. Miscommunication with a loved one could arise, impacting the relationship. You might not use your free time effectively today. Marital harmony could be affected if daily needs aren't met. Volunteering or helping others could energize you. Remedy: Incorporate black clothing to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.