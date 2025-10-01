Gemini: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you feel relaxed and content today. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you meaningful benefits. Social gatherings will present excellent opportunities to strengthen connections with influential and important people. A romantic moment could make this day unforgettable if you don’t let the chance slip away. At work, deserving employees may look forward to promotion or financial gains. Attending seminars and exhibitions will open doors to fresh knowledge and valuable contacts. With your spouse, an emotional eye-to-eye conversation will deepen your bond and understanding. Remedy: Feed cows with green millets (jowar/sorghum) to attract good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.