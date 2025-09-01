Gemini: Control your impulsive and stubborn behaviour, especially at social gatherings, as it could spoil the mood. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money today. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the whole family. Avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner for now. Stay focused—daydreaming or relying on others for your work could cause setbacks. Travel plans, however, may prove both enjoyable and beneficial. On the health front, your spouse may face minor issues, so take extra care. Remedy: Strengthen your bond of love by gifting your partner items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.