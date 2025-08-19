Gemini: You will enjoy some leisure and relaxation today. However, money matters may spark arguments with your spouse, who could criticise your unnecessary spending or lavish lifestyle. On the brighter side, support from family and friends will fill you with new energy and confidence. A sudden romantic encounter is likely, and at work, you’ll have the upper hand in most matters. Still, avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty decisions, as they could spoil the day. In the evening, your partner may surprise you with extra affection and romance. Remedy: Maintain cleanliness and take a daily bath to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.