Gemini: It's a positive day, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. However, avoid investing in land or property today, as it could lead to unfavourable outcomes. Your children will make you proud of their accomplishments. Sharing sweet moments, like candyfloss or toffees, with your beloved is on the cards. Stay focused at work, as success and recognition are likely to come your way. In the evening, you may visit someone close to you, but a remark from them might upset you, prompting an early return home. Despite this, your married life will flourish today. Take the opportunity to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Offer Durva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.