Gemini: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your goals into reality, rather than merely imagining them. The main hurdle so far has been your tendency to wish without taking action. With the support of your siblings, you could gain financial benefits today—be sure to seek their advice. However, family responsibilities may increase, causing some mental stress. You might have a chance encounter with an interesting person. At work, your rivals are likely to face the consequences of their negative actions. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will make this a productive day. You’ll also realize the depth of your marital vows, cherishing your spouse as your true soulmate. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.