Gemini: It’s a great day to do things that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Money issues could cause tension in the family today, so be careful with your words and consider taking advice from loved ones. Use your free time to decorate or improve your home—your family will really appreciate it. Your loyal and deep love holds a special, creative charm. At work, a competitor might try to create trouble, so stay alert and handle tasks carefully. Your quick thinking in solving problems will earn you praise. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Sleep on a floor mat and manage your finances wisely for better results.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm.