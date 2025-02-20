Gemini: Your cheerful nature will bring joy to those around you. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. Household responsibilities could feel exhausting and may lead to mental stress. There is a possibility of experiencing emotional distress in love. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. If you feel that your partner isn't giving you enough time, an open conversation about your concerns will be necessary. Both you and your spouse may need some space to maintain harmony in your married life. Remedy: Repair old and torn books at home to create lasting, positive memories in your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.