Gemini: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you relaxed and joyful today. Businesspeople might receive financial gains with the help of a close friend, which could help resolve several issues. The news of inheriting ancestral property will bring happiness to the entire family. You will realize the depth of your partner's love today. Deserving employees might receive promotions or financial rewards. Avoid wasting time by repeating things that no longer hold importance in your life. Your day will be truly wonderful as your spouse has planned a special surprise for you. Remedy: Keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction to maintain peace and harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.