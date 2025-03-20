Gemini: Stay vigilant, as someone may try to use you as a scapegoat. Stress and tensions could rise, so remain calm. Financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. Support from relatives will ease your worries. Your love life may face some challenges today. If you’ve been struggling at work, expect a positive turnaround. In your free time, engaging in a game can be refreshing, but be cautious, as there is a risk of an accident—stay alert. A small lie from your spouse might upset you, but it won’t be a major issue. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree in the morning for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.