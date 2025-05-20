Gemini: Those planning to go out for fun and recreation will have a joyful and enjoyable time today. You may need to spend a significant amount of money on your mother’s or father’s health. While this could affect your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. It's a good day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. Love life will feel positive and uplifting. Female colleagues may lend you good support in handling new tasks. You might feel like spending your free time doing religious or spiritual activities. However, try to avoid getting involved in unnecessary arguments during this period. If you think marriage is all about making compromises, today you'll realise it can also be one of the best things to happen in your life. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and reduce the negative effects of Mercury. This will also support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.