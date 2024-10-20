Gemini: Prioritize your health over your social life today. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term benefits. You’re in a joyful and energetic mood, and your cheerful disposition brings happiness to those around you. However, you may face disappointment if your planned date falls through. Your hard work and dedication will shine through, earning you confidence and support from others. Today, you might prefer to spend your time in a tranquil place away from relatives. While your spouse may be influenced by others and engage in an argument, your love and compassion will help to resolve any issues. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, offer assistance to those in need, particularly Kinnars (Eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.