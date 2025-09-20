Gemini: Fill your mind with positive thoughts and start the day by seeking the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good fortune. Your innocence and childlike nature may help resolve a family matter. Singles could cross paths with someone special, but be sure to understand their relationship status before moving forward. Avoid getting entangled in gossip or rumours. Married life will feel especially blissful today, as you experience the joy of having a supportive partner. Those working in the media field are likely to have a promising and rewarding day. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by offering black and white sesame seeds into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.