Gemini: You may feel mentally disturbed due to fear or anxiety. Staying positive and focusing on the brighter side of things will help keep such thoughts away. A piece of advice from your father could be helpful for your career or work matters. Avoid jumping to conclusions about others or their intentions—they might be going through a tough time and need your empathy. If your partner has upset you, try to forgive them today. It's important to stay calm and composed, especially when handling important business deals. Children born under this zodiac sign may spend most of their day playing sports. Parents should keep an eye on them, as there's a chance they might get hurt. A difference of opinion could lead to a disagreement between you and your spouse. Remedy: Distribute sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal to the needy for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.