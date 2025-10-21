Gemini: Persistent pain in the neck or back may trouble you and should not be ignored, especially if it comes with fatigue. Your dedication at work will be noticed, bringing financial gains. Enjoy happiness at home and value your partner’s efforts. Don’t avoid issues—address them directly for resolution. Businesspeople may prefer family time today, fostering harmony. Expect your spouse to do something thoughtful for you. Remedy: Eat more green grams for health advancement.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.