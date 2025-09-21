Gemini: Take time to relax today and engage in hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. Your financial situation may improve through speculation or unexpected gains. It’s also a good day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. You might feel the absence of true love, but remember—time changes everything, including your romantic life. Work matters look positive, keeping your mood upbeat. Be genuine in your conversations, as pretending won’t help. A minor struggle in the morning, perhaps due to a power cut or some other issue, will be eased by the support of your spouse. Remedy: To maintain joy and harmony in your love life, have a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.