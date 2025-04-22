Gemini: There's a good chance of recovering from a physical ailment today. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money—stay mindful and avoid risky shortcuts. Your children will bring you pride with their accomplishments. Your partner genuinely cares about you, and sometimes their concern comes out as anger. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings—it will strengthen your bond. It's a good day to enjoy some fun and relaxation. However, if you're working, pay extra attention to your business dealings. In your free time, you might finally get around to doing tasks you’ve been putting off for a while. If your married life feels a bit dull lately, take the initiative to bring back some excitement and spark. Remedy: To improve intimacy in your relationship, chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.