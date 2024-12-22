Gemini: Attend a social gathering today to lift your spirits. You’ll have the opportunity to earn money independently, without any external help. It's a great day to grab attention effortlessly. Love will bring a mix of dreams and reality, leaving you in a blissful state. Stay alert when interacting with influential people—you might pick up some valuable advice. You could visit a park to make good use of your time, but be mindful of potential arguments with strangers, as this could dampen your mood. No matter how chaotic the day feels, you’ll find solace in the embrace of your life partner. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.