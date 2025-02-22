Gemini: Avoid foods that are rich in cholesterol for better health. Investments made today can strengthen your financial stability and prosperity. If your children do not meet your expectations, guide and encourage them to pursue their dreams. A long period of loneliness may come to an end as you connect with someone special. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step outside for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park. Marriage will bring you deep joy today. It’s a great day to enjoy an outing or watch a movie with friends. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.35 pm.