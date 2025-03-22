Gemini: Avoid worrying about your health, as stress could worsen your condition. Steer clear of those seeking temporary loans to prevent financial strain. A social gathering with family will uplift everyone’s spirits. A special friend may offer comfort and support during an emotional moment. Be extra cautious while driving home from work at night to avoid potential accidents and health setbacks. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. You’ll also appreciate the joy of good food, as a delicious meal might be prepared at home today. Remedy: Wearing a gold ring engraved with the Mangal Yantra can help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.