Gemini: You are likely to receive some good news today. Investing in stocks or mutual funds may be a wise choice for long-term benefits. At home, be careful not to hurt anyone’s feelings and try to adjust to your family’s needs. Make your life more meaningful by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Your hard work and sincere efforts will lead to success and rewards. Use your time wisely to achieve your goals, but also remember that spending quality time with family is just as important. Today, you’ll have plenty of chances to enjoy the happiness of married life. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chilli, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.