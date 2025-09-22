Gemini: Some family members may try to irritate you with their jealous behavior, but keeping your cool is important, as losing your temper could make things worse. Remember, some situations can only be endured, not changed. Investing in religious or spiritual activities today will bring you peace of mind and stability. Avoid making hasty judgments about others—they may be struggling under pressure and need your empathy. Your partner will reveal a delightful new side that strengthens your bond. Professionally, this is a great time to build international contacts, and your persuasive skills will bring you good results. Married life will feel deeply fulfilling today, almost like a divine blessing. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.