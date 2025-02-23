Gemini: People with blood pressure issues may benefit from consuming red wine in moderation, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, promoting relaxation. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but their health should be your primary concern right now. You are likely to make significant changes to your home environment today. Avoid giving in to emotional demands in your love life. At work, you may finally get the kind of assignment you've always wanted. Despite your busy schedule, you might find time to step out with your spouse. However, minor disagreements could arise. Be mindful, as certain relatives might create disturbances in your marital harmony. Remedy: Feed spinach to cows to enhance positivity and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 6 pm.