Gemini: Spending time playing with children will be a deeply refreshing experience. Keep your temper in check and treat colleagues with respect—straying from this could put your job and financial stability at risk. If you're planning a gathering, invite your closest friends; their presence will uplift your spirits. Being harsh with your beloved may create tension in your relationship, so approach conversations with kindness. It’s a productive day, so make the most of it at work. You'll also find time to focus on yourself. However, your spouse may not be very supportive in challenging situations today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and care for your sister.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.