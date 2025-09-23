Gemini: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as smoking and excessive sunlight can worsen eye problems. Today, you may receive financial gains from your mother’s side, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. At home, be mindful of others’ feelings and adjust to family needs. There are chances of meeting someone interesting today. At work, you will feel valued and appreciated. Realising the importance of time, you may prefer solitude, which will prove beneficial. Your spouse will show their loving and supportive side, making you feel truly blessed. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to bring positivity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.