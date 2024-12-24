Gemini: You will feel full of energy today. However, it’s not the best day financially, so keep an eye on your expenses and manage your money wisely. Spending time with family, children, and friends will help you recharge and uplift your spirits. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart. Investments made today could be profitable, but you may face resistance from your partners. If you’re travelling, take extra precautions to safeguard your belongings. Your day will end on a high note as you enjoy memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining a good moral character will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 p.m.