Gemini: Today is the perfect day to restart your journey toward better health. Your financial situation will improve, and you may even find relief from debts or ongoing loans. Social events will provide an excellent opportunity to build connections with influential and important people. A surprise message may bring you happiness and excitement. This is also a great day to implement new projects and plans. Before starting anything new, seek advice from experienced individuals in the field—if possible, meet them to gain valuable insights. You will cherish one of the best days of your married life today. Remedy: Use Gangajal for auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m to 6 p.m.