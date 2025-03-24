Gemini: Fill your mind with positive thoughts. You may not have valued money much before, but today, you’ll realize its importance when you find yourself in need of funds but short on cash. Someone in your household may be upset with your recent actions. To mend things, plan a special evening and make it as romantic as possible. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and may even complete your tasks ahead of schedule. Your personality often makes you feel drained after social interactions, but today, you will get ample time for yourself, bringing a sense of peace. If you've been feeling unlucky for a long time, today will bring a sense of blessings and relief. Remedy: Honor young girls and noble women to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:15 pm.