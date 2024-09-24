Gemini: The fear of socializing might make you anxious, but boosting your self-esteem will help you overcome it. Poor financial planning could lead to a shortage of funds today. Attending social events will be a great opportunity to build connections with influential people. You may argue with your partner just to prove a point, but they will calm you down with their understanding. At work, take the lead—your sincerity will pave the way for growth. Sometimes, you might lose track of time while browsing the internet, only to regret it later. However, your spouse, the love of your life, may surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Help and serve patients in hospitals to enjoy sound financial health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.