Gemini: Take care of your health by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a fitness club. Financially, investments in antiques and jewelry may bring prosperity and good returns. Focus on the well-being of your family, letting love and positivity guide your actions rather than greed. You might experience love at first sight today. If you plan to take a day off from work, rest assured that everything will function smoothly in your absence. Even if a minor issue arises, you will be able to resolve it easily upon your return. Stay away from gossip, as it can waste valuable time. On the personal front, your spouse will radiate love and energy, making the day truly special. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.