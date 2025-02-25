Gemini: Today, your energy levels may be low, and you might find yourself getting irritated over minor issues. However, financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. Be cautious in your interactions, whether with friends or strangers. In relationships, avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it could create unnecessary tension. Progress in your work is on the horizon, bringing positive developments. Travelling or engaging in educational activities will broaden your perspective and awareness. Be mindful of potential interference from relatives that could disrupt your marital harmony. Remedy: For good health, nail the four corners of your bed with copper nails, as it is believed to bring positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.