Gemini: Your health will remain good despite your busy schedule. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. It’s important to understand that anger and frustration will only disturb your mental peace and could lead to significant losses. Your love life may take an exciting turn today, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Be sure to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. You won’t be concerned with what others think of you today. Instead, you’ll prefer spending your free time in solitude, enjoying your own company. After a long time, you’ll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your life partner, strengthening your bond. Time spent with children often feels fleeting, and today will be no exception—you’ll be reminded of this truth as you enjoy their company. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-colored bottle and bury it near the roots of a Peepul tree to promote peace and harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.