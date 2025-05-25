Gemini: Your personality will shine and attract others like a pleasant fragrance today. It’s a good day to talk to your elders about managing money and saving wisely—you can start using their tips in your daily life. Your children will make you proud with their achievements. However, be cautious in your love life, as your girlfriend might not be fully honest with you. Some of you may see progress in your career. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be helpful today. Your spouse’s rude behaviour might leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, try reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.