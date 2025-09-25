Gemini: Adopt a generous outlook towards life, as complaints and negativity only diminish its beauty and rob you of contentment. Avoid visiting close relatives today, as it may bring unexpected financial strain. A loved one’s unpredictable mood could test your patience. In romance, be cautious—flattering words may come with hidden intentions. Positive changes are likely at your workplace. On the personal front, your partner longs to spend quality time with you, and not being able to meet their wish may cause frustration. Today, you may realize that marriage is not just about physical intimacy but about experiencing the depth of true love. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by placing reeds over windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.