Gemini: Avoid arguments today, as conflicts could affect your health. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. The health of a female family member may also cause some concern. On the brighter side, a marriage proposal could turn your love life into a lifelong bond. Your business partners will be supportive, helping you complete pending tasks together. Make good use of your free time, otherwise you may feel left behind. Your spouse will remind you today that true happiness can be found right here on earth. Remedy: Chant Om 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind to bring harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.