Gemini: Toothache or an upset stomach may trouble you today. Seek medical advice for immediate relief. You may learn the importance of saving money and how to use it wisely. It's a favourable day to start a new family venture—seeking support from loved ones will help ensure its success. Despite work pressure, your partner will bring you immense romantic joy. You will have the energy and knowledge to enhance your earning potential today. In your free time, you might focus on finding a reliable solution to a persistent problem. However, avoid taking your partner for granted, as it could lead to an argument. Remedy: Wearing gold or a yellow thread in any form can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.