Gemini: Misusing personal relationships to meet your own expectations might upset your wife, so be mindful of her feelings. Throughout the day, monetary transactions will keep you busy, but by evening, you'll find you've saved a decent amount. Social events today will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen your connections with influential and important individuals. Your energy levels will soar as your beloved fills your day with immense joy. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to draw significant appreciation and even unexpected rewards. If you feel disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family, you might seek solace by meeting a spiritual teacher for guidance and inner peace. To top it off, your spouse will go the extra mile to make you feel truly special today. Remedy: Grow and care for white flowering plants at home to enjoy better health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.