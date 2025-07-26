Gemini: Those planning to step out for fun and relaxation will have a truly enjoyable time today. It’s a good day to focus on matters related to land, property, or cultural activities. Your cheerful and loving mood will uplift everyone around you. Travel plans could spark or strengthen a romantic bond. You’ll be bursting with creative ideas today, and the activities you choose may bring results that exceed your expectations. It’s also a day when love and harmony between partners will feel especially strong and meaningful. However, if your partner seems distant or unwilling to talk, don’t push them. Give them space—things will smooth out on their own with time. Remedy: Share white sweets with poor girls today. It will bring you peace of mind and emotional satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.