Gemini: For success today, trust the advice of experienced and creative people when it comes to money matters. Be mindful of your spending — living too lavishly or staying out late might lead to tension at home. Even though work may be on your mind, your partner will fill your day with romantic joy. Try to connect with well-established people who can guide you about future opportunities. Some of your free time might be taken up by unimportant tasks. In your married life, you may relive the sweet memories of your early romance and courtship today. Remedy: Share chocolates, milk-based sweets, or toffees with young girls to bring happiness and positivity to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.