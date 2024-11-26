Gemini: Avoid worrying excessively about your health, as it could worsen your condition. Long-pending arrears and dues may finally be settled, providing financial relief. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra care and affection. A romantic dinner with your partner by candlelight will strengthen your bond. This is the perfect time to focus your energy on achieving your professional goals. Let go of repetitive, unimportant habits that no longer serve you, as they only waste your time. If you've been longing for your spouse's love, today will bring warmth and affection into your relationship. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of plaster of Paris in your home will promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 p.m.