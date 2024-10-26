Gemini: Take some time to unwind today by indulging in your favorite hobbies and activities that bring you joy. It’s also a good day to raise capital, recover pending payments, or secure funding for new projects. Your quick wit will make you the center of attention at social events. If you’re engaged, your fiancée will bring you immense happiness. In your free time, you can enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Efforts to strengthen your marital relationship will yield even better results than you expected. The day is also well-suited for spiritual pursuits like visiting a temple, helping those in need, or practicing meditation. Remedy: Supporting and assisting people with physical challenges will contribute to your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.