Gemini: Harbouring ill will towards others will only cause mental stress. It's best to avoid such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. While money may seem to slip through your fingers, your luck will ensure a steady flow of finances. Some pending household tasks will demand your attention. Despite work pressures, your beloved will bring you great romantic joy. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. You may want to spend your free time taking care of your mother's needs, but an urgent matter might prevent you, which could leave you feeling troubled. However, you will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the happiness of married life. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as these are associated with the planet Jupiter, believed to be a form of Lord Brahma.

• Lucky Color: White

• Lucky Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM