Gemini: Practice meditation and yoga to enhance both your spiritual and physical well-being. Today, consider seeking financial advice from your elders on money management and savings, and apply their wisdom to your daily life. Your sharp wit will make you a favorite at social gatherings, and you may discover a new and delightful side of your partner. If you’ve been trying to connect with someone at work for a while, today could bring you the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Students may find themselves spending excessive time on TV or mobile phones, leading to unproductive hours. Try to manage your time wisely. By the end of the day, you’ll feel truly fortunate as your spouse showers you with love and care, making you feel like the richest person in the world. Remedy: Feed green millets (Jvaar, Sorghum) to cows for positive benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.