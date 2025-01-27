Gemini: Control your impulsive and stubborn nature, especially at social gatherings, as it may dampen the party’s mood. Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your elders, as it could bring positive outcomes. Avoid sharing personal or confidential information with others. You might enjoy a sweet and memorable moment with your partner, sharing treats like candyfloss and toffees. Be mindful not to let others take credit for the hard work you’ve done. Students should focus on their studies and avoid wasting time on unnecessary outings, as this is a crucial phase for building their careers. Today, you’ll realize how truly wonderful your life partner is. Remedy: To restore harmony and happiness in the family, offer boondi and laddoos at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.