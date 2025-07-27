Gemini: Join a social gathering today—it will help lift your mood. You may have to spend a significant amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While it could affect your finances, it will also bring you emotionally closer to them. People around you will want to connect, and you’ll enjoy the attention and friendships. Love will be in the air today—you might experience a sweet and romantic moment. Your efforts at work will be recognised and appreciated. In your free time, consider reading a spiritual book—it may help you find clarity and peace, easing some of your worries. Your married life will feel especially joyful today. Plan a special evening to make your spouse feel loved and cherished. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli in your cooking—it is believed to support financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.