Gemini: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose hope. Instead, work harder to achieve your goals and treat these challenges as stepping stones to success. A relative will support you during a crisis. Your siblings might seek financial help, which could strain your budget temporarily, but things will improve soon. Some of you may buy jewellery or a home appliance. You might find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Focus on improving your work methods to achieve better results and avoid creating a negative impression with your boss. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Love and romance with your spouse will reach new heights today, making it a memorable day. Remedy: Keep a copper coin in your pocket to boost your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 p.m.