Gemini: Take some time to relax in the evening. Be cautious at work or in business, as even a small lapse could lead to financial loss today. If you’re planning a celebration, invite your closest friends—their presence will lift your spirits and bring joy. An unexpected romantic encounter is likely, adding excitement to your day. By night, you may feel the urge to step out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a park, seeking peace of mind. A pleasant dinner followed by restful sleep will bring warmth and harmony to your married life. You might also feel conflicted within and slip out of the house without informing anyone, though the inner dilemma may remain unresolved. Remedy: Drink water from a silver glass and eat with a silver spoon to promote peaceful sleep.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 pm to 11 pm.