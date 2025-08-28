Gemini: Lack of proper rest may leave you feeling drained today, so make sure to take extra care of your health. Financial matters might not be in your favor, making it hard to save money. Keep your temper in check to avoid upsetting family members. Meeting your true love will make you realize how complete life can feel. However, avoid office romance or over-friendly behavior at work, as it could harm your image. Don’t rush into conclusions or take impulsive steps, as they may only create problems. With your partner’s support, you’ll experience some truly magical moments today. Remedy: Show respect and kindness towards women outside your family or close circle to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.