Gemini: Your health will be excellent today. Avoid making long-term investments and instead, spend some quality time with a close friend. However, your parents' health may be a source of concern and anxiety, so keep an eye on their well-being. You might meet someone who brings the joy of love into your life. It’s a great day to focus on self-reflection—take time to assess your shortcomings and work on improving yourself, which will positively impact your personality. You'll also realize the happiness of having a wonderful life partner. To top it off, you might enjoy a fun outing or a movie with your friends, making it an enjoyable day overall. Remedy: Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your father or fatherly figures to maintain harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.